MLS to introduce fourth sub for extra time in playoffs

MLS will introduce a fourth substitute for playoff matches that go to extra time, the league announced Thursday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved experiments with fourth substitutes, with the FA Cup, Club World Cup, Copa America Centenario, Olympic Games and Confederations Cup among the competitions to have already implemented the rule.

IFAB is expected to make a final decision on the experiment in 2018 or 2019.

MLS also announced a change to its disciplinary committee procedures Thursday. With the introduction of video assistant referees earlier this month, the disciplinary committee will no longer hand out retroactive one-game suspensions for plays already reviewed by the VAR.

The disciplinary committee, however, retains discretion to hand out retroactive suspensions for such plays if it's determined a ban of two or more matches is necessary.