MLS Review: Atlanta christens new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy

The expansion franchise kicked off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 victory against FC Dallas on Sunday

It was a memorable night for Atlanta United, which celebrated playing in its new stadium with a convincing win over FC Dallas, while the reigning champion Seattle Sounders drew at home against the LA Galaxy.

Expansion franchise Atlanta christened Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 victory against Dallas on Sunday.

Having used Bobby Dodd Stadium temporarily, Atlanta moved to the newly built venue — also home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons — this week and snapped its four-match winless streak in front of a sell-out crowd of 45,314.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez gave Atlanta a 14th-minute lead when he snuck in at the back post and bundled the ball home.

It took only a minute into the second half for Atlanta to double its lead after Josef Martinez side-footed past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

Miguel Almiron rattled the crossbar before teammate Greg Garza made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Atlanta occupies the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, while Dallas — amid an eight-game winless run — is sixth in the West, only a point ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Sounders, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by the Galaxy at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Lamar Neagle's 85th-minute equalizer cancelled out Gyasi Zardes' first-half opener as Seattle extended its undefeated streak to 12 matches.

Earlier, Cristian Lobato and Ola Kamara scored as Sporting Kansas City and the Columbus Crew played out a 1-1 draw at Mapfre Stadium.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more