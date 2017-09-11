MLS Review: Atlanta christens new home in style, Sounders held by Galaxy

The expansion franchise kicked off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 victory against FC Dallas on Sunday

It was a memorable night for Atlanta United, which celebrated playing in its new stadium with a convincing win over FC Dallas, while the reigning champion Seattle Sounders drew at home against the LA Galaxy.

Expansion franchise Atlanta christened Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-0 victory against Dallas on Sunday.

Having used Bobby Dodd Stadium temporarily, Atlanta moved to the newly built venue — also home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons — this week and snapped its four-match winless streak in front of a sell-out crowd of 45,314.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez gave Atlanta a 14th-minute lead when he snuck in at the back post and bundled the ball home.

It took only a minute into the second half for Atlanta to double its lead after Josef Martinez side-footed past Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

Miguel Almiron rattled the crossbar before teammate Greg Garza made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Atlanta occupies the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, while Dallas — amid an eight-game winless run — is sixth in the West, only a point ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Sounders, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by the Galaxy at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Lamar Neagle's 85th-minute equalizer cancelled out Gyasi Zardes' first-half opener as Seattle extended its undefeated streak to 12 matches.

Earlier, Cristian Lobato and Ola Kamara scored as Sporting Kansas City and the Columbus Crew played out a 1-1 draw at Mapfre Stadium.