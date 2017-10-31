MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win

Toronto moved a step closer to the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the New York Red Bulls in MLS.

Sebastian Giovinco put Toronto on track to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in MLS thanks to his winner against the New York Red Bulls.

The Italian star struck with a 72nd-minute free-kick to secure a 2-1 win for Toronto in the first leg of the semi-final tie at Red Bull Arena on Monday.

Victor Vazquez put away the opener for the visitors in the eighth minute, making the most of a rebound after Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles struggled to deal with a cross.

But the Red Bulls levelled just before half-time, Daniel Royer converting from the penalty spot after Drew Moor brought down Bradley Wright-Phillips.

However, Giovinco delivered again for Toronto, curling in a 30-yard free-kick to seal his side's win.

The victory puts the Supporters' Shield winners in a great position ahead of the second leg at their BMO Field home on Sunday.

In the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo and the Portland Timbers drew 0-0 in the first leg of their semi-final at BBVA Compass Stadium.