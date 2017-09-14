MLS Review: Martinez leads Atlanta to record-equalling win

Atlanta United claimed the equal biggest win in MLS history, Josef Martinez leading them to a 7-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

Martinez scored a hat-trick at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Atlanta equalled the largest margin of victory in MLS history.

It took just 73 seconds for Martinez to open the scoring, the Venezuela international finishing powerfully from an angle.

New England were reduced to 10 men in the 16th minute as midfielder Xavier Kouassi was shown a straight red card.

The visitors' outing would get much worse, Martinez scoring two penalties – both times after handballs – and Antonio Delamea Mlinar seeing red for giving away the second spot-kick.

It was 4-0 before half-time as Anton Walkes struck, and Atlanta would net three more in the final 20 minutes.

Kevin Kratz struck with a brilliant 25-yard free-kick, Yamil Asad also scored from outside the area and Hector Villalba sealed the big win.

The win lifted Atlanta into fifth in the Eastern Conference, while New England are eighth.

The Whitecaps went top of the Western Conference thanks to a 3-0 win at home to Minnesota United.

Yordy Reyna and Erik Hurtado scored first-half goals and Brek Shea netted late on to lift Vancouver above Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders.