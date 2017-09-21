MLS Review: Montreal win derby, Atlanta put four past Galaxy

Ignacio Piatti struck a brace to see Montreal Impact claim a surprise derby win over Toronto in MLS.

Montreal Impact overcame Toronto in their MLS derby clash, while Atlanta United continued their goalscoring ways on Wednesday.

Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored braces as Montreal beat an understrength Toronto 5-3 in the 401 Derby at BMO Field.

Piatti was fortunate for the opener, blocking a clearance from goalkeeper Alex Bono and watching the ball find the back of the net.

It was 3-0 inside 25 minutes as Marco Donadel unleashed a 30-yard rocket and Piatti finished clinically from just inside the area.

A Deian Boldor own goal pulled one back for Toronto, who were without star duo Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore due to lower body injuries.

Jackson-Hamel struck a quick-fire brace shortly after the break and while Tosaint Ricketts netted twice late for Toronto, the visitors held on.

Despite just their fourth loss of the season, Toronto remain 11 points clear atop the Eastern Conference, while Montreal ended a four-match losing streak and stayed seventh.

In Atlanta, United crushed LA Galaxy 4-0 to continue their goalscoring ways.

The in-form Josef Martinez tapped in his eighth goal in four games to open the scoring before Yamil Asad struck twice, firstly on the rebound and later tapping in a Hector Villalba pass.

Trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes, it got worse for Galaxy as midfielder Jermaine Jones was sent off before half-time.

A chipped finish from Miguel Almiron extended Atlanta's lead prior to the break and while they had Brandon Vazquez sent off late, they climbed into fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Gerardo Martino's impressive side have now scored 19 goals in their past five games.