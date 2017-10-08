MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot

A 3-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps saw the New York Red Bulls clinch a spot in the MLS play-offs.

A 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps saw the Red Bulls claim the sixth and final play-off place in the Eastern Conference.

Daniel Royer put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute at Red Bull Arena, finishing well after a smart Bradley Wright-Phillips dummy from a Sacha Kljestan pass.

Wright-Phillips doubled the lead before the hour-mark, clipping a finish past David Ousted after a wonderfully weighted pass from Tyler Adams.

Felipe Martins completed the victory in style, his 25-yard rocket sealing the result and ending the Red Bulls' eight-match winless league run.

Dallas edged into sixth spot in the Western Conference after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with the Colorado Rapids.

Atiba Harris' second-half goal cancelled out Stefan Aigner's opener at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City jumped into second in the Western Conference despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United.