MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatches last-gasp draw

Liam Ridgewell, Diego Valeri and Alvas Powell scored as Portland saw off the LA Galaxy 3-1 in MLS action Sunday

The Portland Timbers comprehensively beat the LA Galaxy in MLS action Sunday, while Atlanta United equalized in the 91st minute against Sporting Kansas City.

Get the latest MLS odds

Liam Ridgewell, Diego Valeri and Alvas Powell scored as the Timbers saw off the Galaxy 3-1 in Portland.

The Timbers made a dream start thanks to Ridgewell's fifth-minute opener — a power header into an empty net — but LA hit back immediately via Emmanuel Boateng.

Valeri restored Portland's lead just past the half-hour mark with a stunning long-range strike and Powell sealed the points when he lashed a shot across Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe.

The Timbers are fifth in the Western Conference — three points adrift of first-place Sporting KC — while the Galaxy are ninth and nine points outside of the play-off positions.

Sporting KC missed the opportunity to extend its lead atop the conference after being held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Atlanta.

Benny Feilhaber's 59th-minute penalty had Sporting KC on track for back-to-back wins until Jacob Peterson netted a last-gasp equalizer as the hosts played out their fourth draw in five matches.

Earlier, David Villa scored a hat trick to lead New York City FC to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the rival New York Red Bulls.