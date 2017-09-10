MLS Review: Toronto secures playoff place, Orlando win

A brace from Jozy Altidore helped TFC to a win over the San Jose Earthquakes, sealing a spot in the MLS playoffs

Toronto continued its fine form to secure a place in the MLS playoffs, while Orlando City ended its winless run on Saturday.

A brace from Jozy Altidore helped Eastern Conference leader Toronto to a 4-0 win at home to the San Jose Earthquakes.

The win was Toronto's fifth straight, and Greg Vanney's men are now assured of a spot in the playoffs.

Victor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto in the first half before his pass put Altidore through, the United States international making no mistake with his finish for his 50th MLS goal.

Altidore headed in the home side's third at BMO Field before Jonathan Osorio struck from 20 yards in the 66th minute.

Making matters worse for the Earthquakes – who are seventh in the Western Conference – Darwin Ceren was sent off.

Orlando City ended an eight-match winless league run with a 2-1 victory at DC United, despite being reduced to nine men.

First-half goals from Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes had Orlando in control before substitute Servando Carrasco was sent off with 11 minutes remaining.

Kofi Opare managed to pull a goal back for D.C. United, but the side was beaten despite Orlando going down to nine men when Seb Hines saw red late on.

The Portland Timbers climbed to the top of the Western Conference after a Diego Valeri goal saw the club past New York City 1-0.

Elsewhere, Nemanja Nikolic cancelled out Bradley Wright-Phillips' goal as the Chicago Fire and the New York Red Bulls drew 1-1.

The New England Revolution edged the Montreal Impact 1-0, while Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union played out a 1-1 draw.

The Vancouver Whitecaps recorded an entertaining 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids got past the Houston Dynamo 1-0.