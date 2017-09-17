MLS Review: Valeri nets in eighth straight game, Atlanta held

The Portland Timbers star took the headlines for setting an MLS record despite his team falling to Real Salt Lake

Diego Valeri set an MLS record in a surprise Portland Timbers loss, while Josef Martinez struck another hat trick for Atlanta United.

Valeri scored for the eighth consecutive game – an MLS record – as the Timbers were edged 2-1 by Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Albert Rusnak opened the scoring for hosts RSL in stunning fashion, his 25-yard effort beating Jeff Attinella in the 14th minute.

But Valeri broke the MLS record and equalised just after halftime, heading in a fine Dairon Asprilla cross.

However, Jefferson Savarino scored a brilliant winner for the home side, ending the Timbers' four-match unbeaten run.

Portland also missed a chance to go above the Vancouver Whitecaps, the Western Conference leaders having been held to a 2-2 draw at home to the Columbus Crew.

Only one point separates the top four teams in the conference.

Sporting Kansas City is third after a 3-1 win over the New England Revolution, while the fourth-placed Seattle Sounders drew 0-0 at Dallas.

Meanwhile, there was also history made in Atlanta as an MLS record crowd of 70,425 watched United draw 3-3 against Orlando City.

Dom Dwyer headed in the opener for Orlando before Martinez tapped in an equaliser.

Another Dwyer header restored Orlando's lead, but again Martinez levelled with a header of his own.

A header from Cyle Larin put the visitors ahead once more, only for Martinez to tuck away his second hat trick in as many games.

Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference, which is topped by the red-hot Toronto.

Tosaint Ricketts scored a brace in Toronto's sixth straight win, a 4-0 thrashing of LA Galaxy with the visiting side playing well despite missing Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco.

Elsewhere, Minnesota United beat the Montreal Impact 3-2 and the Chicago Fire were too good for D.C. United 3-0.

The Colorado Rapids and New York City drew 1-1, while the San Jose Earthquakes edged the Houston Dynamo 1-0 in a game that saw Chris Wondolowski become the all-time leader in appearances for the Earthquakes.