MLS Review: Villa ties Wright-Phillips record

Justin Morrow scored a hat trick as Toronto FC sealed the Shield by accounting for the New York Red Bulls 4-2 on Saturday

Toronto FC became the first Canadian team to win the MLS Supporters' Shield, while New York City captain David Villa matched a record set by New York Red Bulls rival Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Justin Morrow scored a hat trick as Toronto sealed the Shield in style with two regular-season matches remaining, accounting for the Red Bulls 4-2 on Saturday.

After clinching the Shield for the best record during the regular season thanks to 19 wins and 65 points so far, Toronto is one victory away from tying the record for the most victories in a season set by the Seattle Sounders in 2014, while the club only needs three points to equal the LA Galaxy's highest-ever points total in 1998.

Toronto stormed out of the blocks at BMO Field, Morrow scoring twice in five minutes before halftime.

That lead was erased by the Red Bulls, who were back on level terms by the 77th minute thanks to Gonzalo Veron and Daniel Royer.

Toronto retook the lead just minutes later when Victor Vazquez converted a penalty after Jozy Altidore was fouled in the area, and Morrow sealed the victory in stoppage time.

Despite the loss, the Red Bulls remain sixth in the Eastern Conference with two games left before the playoffs.

Spain international Villa scored again as New York drew 1-1 against the Chicago Fire.

After Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic opened the scoring in the 20th minute, Villa equalised two minutes prior to halftime.

It was Villa's 20th goal of the season, which tied the mark set by Wright-Phillips for two seasons of 20 goals or more.

New York is second in the east and nine points adrift of Toronto, four points above the fourth-placed Fire.

Atlanta United remains third following a goalless draw with the New England Revolution, while the Columbus Crew clinched a post-season berth after defeating D.C. United 2-0.

Western Conference leader Vancouver edged Sporting Kansas City 1-0, which helped the Canadian outfit open a four-point buffer over Saturday's opponent, the Portland Timbers and the Sounders.

The Timbers went down 2-1 to the San Jose Earthquakes, the Houston Dynamo beat Minnesota United 2-1, the Colorado Rapids were winners over Montreal by the same scoreline, the lowly Galaxy topped Real Salt Lake 1-0 and Orlando City drew 0-0 with FC Dallas.