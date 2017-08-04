MLS Spotlight: Gold Cup champion Besler proving himself a success once again

The opportunity was there for Matt Besler. And with it came the pressure.

Going into the 2017 Gold Cup, spots were on the line. Spots for later in that tournament. Spots for World Cup qualifying this fall. And of course, spots for Russia in 2018. That presented a unique set of circumstances for Besler and his United States teammates.

And those circumstances saw the U.S. win two of of its three group-stage matches and draw the other — but in less than convincing fashion.

“I think anytime you bring a group of guys together, there are challenges with gelling,” Besler told Goal. “Especially when the stakes are high and there’s added pressure to perform well because Bruce made it clear at the beginning of the tournament that this was a major opportunity for a lot of players and this was going to be the one time for some guys to show what they could do.”

The defender is not new to high-stakes situations. He worked his way into former coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s plans in 2013, and helped cement his place by helping the U.S. win that year’s Gold Cup. He went on to start the 2014 World Cup round-of-16 contest against Belgium.

But four-year cycles are long. A starter in 2014 is not guaranteed in 2018. And like others this summer, Besler was looking to leave a good impression on the coaching staff. For the defender, that meant one thing — winning.

“I’m not a guy who will typically stand out with my characteristics of how I play, so it’s important for me, anytime I step out onto the field, for our team to play well and for our team to win.”

Win is exactly what the U.S. did. Besler had a big part in that — he started the semifinal and final, and put in a strong performance as the U.S. allowed only one goal in victories over Costa Rica and title-clincher over Jamaica.

While the defender may say he doesn’t stand out, that was not the case in the semifinal, where he made seven clearances in the 2-0 win over the Ticos. It was highest for any U.S. player in any one game in the tournament.

It was an overall performance that did not go unnoticed by Besler’s boss in MLS.

“I thought he played really well,” Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes told Goal. “I thought the fact he played his game to his strengths, to what his qualities are, it showed that he is a player who can play at that level with the national team and that he can play — that him and Omar (Gonzalez) are very good tandem back there.”

It may seem odd that Besler would have to prove himself again, given he’s been a relatively consistent member of the national team even if he has not always found himself in the starting XI. But the 30-year-old defender is no stranger to having to earn his place.

Last summer Besler hit a patch of rough form for Sporting KC. That difficult stretch saw him fall from the lineup for a time and he only played 18 games in total for the side in 2016.

“He had a bump in the road,” Vermes said. “It happens sometimes. Sometimes players fall a little bit out of form.”

