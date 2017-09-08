MLS Talking Points: Atlanta United's homecoming headlines Week 27

One team will unveil its brand new home, while another will return home to try and help its devastated city recover.

The Houston Dynamo are back in action at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday, the first match at home since Hurricane Harvey flooded the city of Houston. Proceeds from the Dynamo's match with the Colorado Rapids will go towards storm relief on what promises to be an emotional night, with the Dynamo trying to focus on a win they need to help their playoff position in a tightly contested Western Conference.

In Atlanta, the state-of-the art Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open for soccer business as Atlanta United plays its first match its new home. Tata Martino's men will be hoping the home-field advantage they enjoyed while playing at Bobby Dodd Stadium can carry over to the new facility during a six-match home stand that could help the Five Stripes push their way up the East standings.

Toronto FC is back in action this weekend, looking to continue its seemingly inevitable march to the Supporters' Shield. Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore are back from international duty and will try to push TFC's unbeaten streak to 10 matches.

Here is a look ahead to some of the key talking points in MLS Week 27:

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ... ATLANTA UNITED

The debut season in MLS has gone about as well as Atlanta United could have hoped, but things could get much, much better now as the first-year club prepare to debut Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The $1.5 billion facility will host an expected sell-out crowd of 42,500 for Sunday's Atlanta United match against FC Dallas, the first of six straight home matches the Five Stripes will play. Though the facility holds 70,000, the capacity for soccer matches will be capped at 42,500 (though the entire stadium will be opened for an upcoming match against Orlando City).

Aside from the allure of moving into a brand new stadium, Atlanta United will be focused on securing precious wins as it looks to shake off a recent four-match winless slide. Currently in sixth place in the East, Atlanta United has multiple games in hand on every team in the top five, and could conceivably climb as high as third in the East with a strong run at home.

DON'T MISS ... NYCFC vs. PORTLAND

The hottest team in MLS not named Toronto FC returns to action at Yankee Stadium, with New York City trying to push its unbeaten run to six matches against an in-form Portland Timbers side that won't be a pushover.

