MLS Talking Points: Benches to be tested, Fire take hot streak to Orlando, and more

The absence of stars like Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley Jozy Altidore and Tim Howard might have been enough to grind MLS to a halt during an international break in year's past, but the league's wealth of talent, and the improved depth of many teams makes coping with international call-ups a more manageable proposition.

All 22 teams are in action this weekend, and while teams like Toronto FC, Houston and Sporting Kansas City cope with multiple international call-ups, other teams are hoping to take advantage of the aforementioned absences.

Arena: 'U.S. saving no one for Mexico'

Two teams that were considered the best in MLS at one point earlier in the season head into the break eager to halt lengthy winless slides. The Portland Timbers went from looking unstoppable in March to registering a single point in May, while FC Dallas went from being the league's lone unbeaten to riding a four-match winless slide while also having to cope without both starting center backs.

Toronto FC is riding the mother of all hot streaks, with a 7-0-1 run having Greg Vanney's men running away with the Supporters' Shield. Keeping that unbeaten streak will be a challenge this weekend, on the road and without U.S. stars Bradley and Altidore. The Chicago Fire's own hot streak — a four-match winning run — will be on the line when they visit Orlando City on Sunday.

Here is a closer look at the key things to watch in MLS Week 14:

IT'S A BIG WEEKEND FOR ... BENCH OPTIONS

View photos Marky Delgado Tosaint Ricketts MLS Toronto FC 05132017 More

Toronto is running away with the MLS Supporters Shield race, and while we will have to wait a while before we know if TFC has the goods to win an MLS Cup, you could definitely argue that the Canadian club is already the deepest team in the league, if not MLS history.

Greg Vanney's side has ovecome fixture congestion, injuries, suspensions and call-ups to fashion its current league-best record, and TFC has done so thanks to the excellent work of Vanney and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko. They have maximized all the avenues by which you can strengthen a team in MLS. Designated players, free agency, the draft, homegrown players, trades and targeted allocation money signings have all contributed to building TFC's roster, at a time when teams have more mechanisms to strengthen their squads than ever before.

TFC showed just how strong its bench is last week with a 5-0 thrashing of Columbus. Despite missing Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, the club was still able to destroy a good Crew side. This weekend offers another challenge for that deep TFC bench, as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore miss out while with the U.S. national team. Even if New England succeeds in stopping TFC, that won't take away from what Vanney and Bezbatchenko have built, a roster that is the envy of the league.

Several teams will have their depth tested this weekend, including the following, which all happen to be among the deepest teams in MLS:

FC DALLAS. No Walker Zimmerman (injured), Matt Hedges or Kellyn Acosta (U.S. national team)? No problem. or at least Oscar Pareja will be hoping so. Maynor Figueroa and rookie Walker Hume will likely have to anchor the central defense.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY. Graham Zusi and Matt Besler are with the U.S. while Erik Palmer-Brown is at the Under-20 World Cup and Kevin Ellis is injured. Roger Espinoza is suspended (and joining the Honduran national team anyway). What will Peter Vermes do? Plug in newly-signed defender Amer Didic into central defense and Soni Mustivar into midfield, while Saad Abdul-Salaam (or rookie Colton Storm) deploys at right back. And if Dom Dwyer can't go? Speedy Latif Blessing has already shown he can be a factor when called upon.

Read More