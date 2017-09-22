MLS Talking Points: FC Dallas looks to stop free fall, Red Bulls regroup and more

As Sporting Kansas City lifted the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, it became clear that Peter Vermes' team just might be able to win multiple trophies given its appearance as a legitimately MLS Cup contender. It won't be an easy double to pull off, but it's one Sporting KC looks capable of doing.

Back when the 2017 season began, the one team most people would have put their money on pulling off the U.S. Open Cup-MLS Cup double was FC Dallas. Last year's Supporters' Shield winner came into 2017 with the highest expectations in the league. The Hoops made a run to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals, and there was even talk of a potential treble. That's how good FC Dallas looked, and how much promise Oscar Pareja's squad showed.

Much has changed in the six months since those promising beginnings. FC Dallas has gone nine straight matches without a win, and now the team that posted the best record in MLS in 2016 suddenly finds itself in eighth place in the Western Conference, and in danger of missing the playoffs altogether.

The New York Red Bulls also came into the 2017 season with high expectations. Two straight successful seasons under Jesse Marsch made this year the one where the Red Bulls take another step forward. Unfortunately, that step appears to have been backwards. Though they did just play in the U.S. Open Cup final — which they lost to Sporting KC — the Red Bulls have slipped down to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, and sit just three points away from falling out of playoff position.

Both FC Dallas and the Red Bulls head into MLS Week 29 facing crucial matches, with a loss leaving them in serious jeopardy heading into the season's final month.

This weekend also marks the beginning of a new era in New England, where the Revolution must begin life after the departure of head coach Jay Heaps, and must do so by beating a Toronto FC side smarting from a surprising home loss on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the wild Western Conference, the Vancouver Whitecaps will look to extend their slim lead atop the West with a win against last-place Colorado, while Seattle visits Real Salt Lake in another one of the weekend's top match-ups.

Here is a look ahead to some of the key talking points in MLS Week 29:

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ... FC DALLAS

View photos Oscar Pareja FC Dallas MLS More

This has to be the week things turn around for FC Dallas, right? The surprise at FC Dallas' struggles has subsided and been replaced by the realization that the Texas club has run out of rope and must turn things around before the playoff coastline gets too far out of reach.

A nine-match winless slide is as brutal as it sounds, but things aren't quite as desperate as they may seem for the Hoops. They have at least one game in hand on three of the teams ahead of them, and their upcoming schedule is about as cushy as you could hope for if you are a team trying to end a slump. When you consider that last week's draw against Seattle was actually a solid performance you realize the turnaround should begin in full this weekend.

Of course, Minnesota United will have something to say about it, and after some brutal early-season struggles, the Loons have become a much more competitive team, and one capable of capitalizing if a team doesn't bring its best. That said, FC Dallas has shown signs of life recently. A 3-0 loss in Atlanta United wasn't pretty, but the 2-2 draw against the Red Bulls and draw against the Sounders on either side of that loss showed an FC Dallas team capable of playing the kind of soccer we've expected to see.

Read More