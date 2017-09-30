MLS Talking Points: Red Bulls look to stop skid, West powers collide in Week 30

Major League Soccer's schedule makers earned their paychecks when they put together this weekend's slate of matches.

Of the 11 clashes on the schedule, all of them have playoff implications of some sort, most carry plenty of intrigue, and the menu is headlined by some real gems.

Among the best are Vancouver's visit to Children's Mercy Park to face Sporting Kansas City in a clash of two of the West's best, while New York City FC visits Chicago to take on the Fire in a match that will go a long way in helping determine who will grab the second seed in the East.

The New York Red Bulls head north to face a Toronto FC side that can clinch the Supporters' Shield with a victory. The Red Bulls are riding the league's longest winless slide, and desperately need to stop the bleeding. TFC has suffered a pair of losses, and will be looking to regain its top form ahead of the playoffs.

FC Dallas ended its own nightmare winless slide with Wednesday's win against Colorado, but a trip to Orlando City will present a tough test for Oscar Pareja's side.

This weekend could also see the last hurrah for some team's playoff hopes, including San Jose, Montreal and New England, who all need wins to boost their fading chances.

Here is a look ahead to some of the key talking points in MLS ahead of Week 30:

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ... THE RED BULLS

The atmosphere at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night went from party to funeral in the blink of an eye, and the cruel twist of an own goal, with Fidel Escobar dooming the New York Red Bulls to a 3-3 draw against D.C. United. It was a match that could have provided the Red Bulls the boost they desperately needed, and the three points their playoff hopes were starving for.

Instead, the Red Bulls watched their unbeaten run increase to seven league matches, eight matches overall when you count their recent U.S. Open Cup final defeat. They have been bailed out by the terrible form of the two teams chasing them for the last playoff spot in the East — Montreal and New England — and now have to face Toronto FC in their quest to halt their slide.

"On one level, we have a good team, and on another level we're our own worst enemy," a frustrated Jesse Marsch said after Wednesday's draw against D.C. United. "We're commanding every game we play, every single game we play we're pretty much controlling the game the way we want to control it, but we have to work so hard for our chances, and then when we do score it seems like we find ways to literally just give goals away."

Wednesdays' 3-3 draw against D.C. United was another match that saw the Red Bulls outplay an opponent only to fail to secure the three points.

Things get much tougher on Saturday, with a trip to take on a Toronto FC side that has just one home loss all season. TFC can win the Supporters' Shield with a victory, which will provide even more incentive for the East leaders, who are also looking to halt their own two-game losing skid.

From a standings standpoint the match looks like a blowout waiting to happen, but the reality is the Red Bulls haven't played poorly during their winless slide. That said, they will have to play much better if they are going to snap their winless streak at BMO Field.

"It's the best team in the league, at their place. It won't be easy," Marsch said. "We've got to get back on the horse and go after it again."

