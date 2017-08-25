MLS Talking Points: Rivalry week loaded with playoff implications

Remember when the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers were both in the midst of midseason slumps that had us wondering whether two teams that came into 2017 as title contenders might wind up enduring disappointing seasons?

Remember when the New York Red Bulls were dominating their rivalry with New York City FC, leaving us to wonder why the blue side of NYC couldn't figure out the red side?

Yes, things have changed considerably on both fronts, and this weekend's marquee rivalry clashes offer examples of just how much.

The Sounders are on a roll, unbeaten in 10 matches (6-0-4) heading into their home date with arch-rival Portland, which has seen its own revival with a 4-1-1 stretch that has helped the Timbers climb into second place, right behind West-leading Seattle.

The Red Bulls have gone from entering 2017 dominating their series with NYCFC to heading into Friday's meeting at Red Bull Arena trying to avoid a regular-season sweep. Jesse Marsch's squad is in a confident mood, having recently reached the U.S. Open Cup final on the heels of an impressive run of results. NYCFC has beaten the Red Bulls twice though in the past month, and will head into enemy territory confident a sweep is possible.

There is much more at play in MLS this weekend, what with playoff races tightening up in both conferences as we prepare for the stretch run. Only a handful of the league's 22 teams are completely out of the playoff picture, but that handful will grow bigger this weekend.

Here is a look ahead to a rivalry-filled MLS Week 25:

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ... CASCADIA CLUBS

View photos Clint Dempsey MLS Seattle Portland 05272017 More

Strong runs of form in the past month or more have left all three MLS Cascadia Club in playoff positions with September looming, and two of them fighting for the top spot in the West.

The Sounders are riding a 10-match unbeaten streak, with Clint Dempsey's hot form since the Gold Cup helping the stellar work of Nicolas Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan in midfield. They sit one point ahead of the Timbers atop the West, which would explain why coach Brian Schmetzer rested Dempsey, Osvaldo Alonso and Roman Torres in Wednesday's draw against Vancouver to have them ready to face the Timbers.

Portland didn't have that luxury in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Colorado, trotting out a full-strength squad, at least in terms of uninjured players. Fanendo Adi and Liam Ridgwell will miss the trip to Seattle, putting more pressure on Portland's vaunted midfield to pick up the slack.

While Seattle and Portland fight for first place, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be across the country, trying to hold onto their playoff position. The Whitecaps have grabbed sixth place in the West on the strength of a 4-2-2 stretch, but a cross-country trip to Orlando City after playing Seattle to a draw on Wednesday is a brutal test for Carl Robinson's men.

DON'T MISS ... RED BULLS vs. NYCFC

View photos David Villa Felipe Martins MLS NYCFC Red Bulls 08062017 More

