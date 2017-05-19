MLS Talking Points: Sounders return home looking to end slide and more

Major League Soccer has a reputation for unpredictability, but even by MLS standards, the 2017 season has had some trends that can be called surprising.

Three of the four teams that competed in last year's conference finals now find themselves at the bottom of their respective conference standings. The Montreal Impact are bringing up the rear in the East while 2016 West finalists Seattle and Colorado find themselves at the bottom of the West. There are still plenty of games to be played, but all three teams are enduring trends that are worrisome to say the least.

Kaka reveals future plans

Toronto FC and FC Dallas have not only avoided poor starts, but they each have looked every bit like the MLS Cup contenders they were expected to be. TFC is on a six-match winning streak that doesn't appear ready to end any time soon, while FC Dallas remains the league's lone unbeaten team and is still averaging the most points per game despite appearing at times to be on cruise control.

Two teams that began the year in brutal fashion, but are now enjoying turnarounds, are the Philadelphia Union and LA Galaxy. The Union have transformed from the only winless team in MLS to a juggernaut that has gone 3-0-1 in their past four matches, outscoring opponents 9-0 in the process. The Galaxy's recent surge is a more modest one, but being unbeaten in three has Curt Onalfo's men brimming with confidence as they continue a month-long stretch of road games.

Can the Sounders stop the bleeding? Can TFC keep its winning run going? Will the Union slow down, or just continue steam-rolling opponents?

Here is a closer look at the key talking points heading into MLS Week 11:

IT'S A BIG WEEKEND FOR ... SOUNDERS

Heavy hangs the head that holds the MLS Cup. The Seattle Sounders are in a big funk, having lost three in a row in a stretch that has seen just one win in eight matches for the reigning MLS champions. Injuries have played some part in Seattle's woes, but poor play has been a bigger culprit, as we've seen in their two most recent losses, which were by a combined score of 7-1.

A return home might be just what the Sounders need, and they'll face an old rival in Real Salt Lake at CenturyLink Field on Saturday. RSL just recently snapped its own losing rut with a midweek win against an NYCFC squad that rested David Villa and Jack Harrison, which halted a three-game slide.

Particularly troubling for the Sounders is how they have collapsed in the second half of their past two matches. The Sounders went into halftime of their matches with the Fire and Sporting KC tied, only to give up three unanswered goals in each instance.

Roman Torres is still out for the Sounders, while Osvaldo Alonso is questionable after missing Seattle's loss to Sporting KC with quad tightness. The Sounders will need Alonso back in midfield to help contain RSL playmaker Albert Rusnak, who is coming off a goal and assist performance against NYCFC. Clint Dempsey should also return to the Sounders starting lineup after being rested on Wednesday.

It is still early in the season for the defending MLS Cup champions to start panicking, but a loss to RSL on Saturday would have the Sounders drifting further away from the pack in the Western Conference.

DON'T MISS ... RED BULLS vs. TORONTO FC

