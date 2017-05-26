MLS Talking Points: Struggling Cascadia rivals face off, California Clasico and more

Rivalries, reunions and a clash of high-profile foreign coaches headline what should be an entertaining Week 13 in MLS.

The league may not be formally dubbing this a "Rivalry Week," but it has all the ingredients for one, with three of the league's best rivalries on the docket.

The Portland Timbers visit the Seattle Sounders in the most high profile of this weekend's grudge matches, but the Houston Dynamo's improvements in 2017 should help boost a Texas derby that had lost its luster in recent years.

Then you have the California Clasico, which has always produced fireworks, even when the teams were far apart in the standings. This time around their roles are reversed a bit, with the San Jose Earthquakes ahead of the LA Galaxy in the West.

Adrian Heath will face off against Orlando City for the first time since being fired as Lions coach a year ago, while another battle between recent expansion teams — Atlanta United vs. New York City FC — gives us Patrick Vieira doing battle with Gerardo Martino in what could be one of the weekend's most entertaining matches.

Here is a closer look at the key things to watch in MLS Week 13:

IT'S A BIG WEEKEND FOR ... WESTERN CONFERENCE DERBIES

The winners of the past two MLS Cup titles square off in Seattle, only neither team is playing much like a champion these days.

The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers are a combined 1-5-3 over the course of the past month, with the win coming courtesy of a thin and underwhelming Sounders side against Real Salt Lake at home.

The Timbers began the season playing like title contenders before some key injuries and an overall dip in form saw them cool off considerably. The Sounders have spent the bulk of the season struggling to find a consistently high level. They have had masterpiece showings against the New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy, but more recently were humbled in big losses to Chicago and Sporting Kansas City.

Those struggles aside, the Timbers and Sounders tend to bring the best out of each other when they meet, so Saturday's clash at CenturyLink Field should still be a barn burner. The Timbers had their full attacking squad available last week for the first time in a month, but Diego Chara's red card spoiled the reunion in an eventual 4-1 loss to Montreal.

The tandem of Diego Valeri and Darlington Nagbe should keep Seattle on its toes, but the absence of Chara could make it tough for the Timbers to win the midfield battle against the likes of Osvaldo Alonso, Nicolas Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan.

In Texas, the Houston Dynamo travel to FC Dallas with plenty to prove. The Dynamo have been one of the most exciting teams in the league to watch, but more so at home. They have yet to earn a single point in five matches on the road. The drive to Frisco, Texas, isn't exactly a far trip, though, and Dallas showed some vulnerability at home, dropping a 1-0 decision to San Jose at home last week. Oscar Pareja trotted out a mostly second-choice squad in Thursday's loss to the Chicago Fire, and should have a rested group ready to go at the Dynamo on Sunday.

The California Clasico isn't generating as much buzz as in years past, but the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy actually enter this contest on good runs after some rough early stretches. The Earthquakes are unbeaten at Avaya Stadium this year (3-0-3) and will also be riding a wave of confidence after posting a road shutout win against Dallas last week. The Galaxy have looked like a much better team in recent weeks, and are unbeaten in four.

