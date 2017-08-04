MLS transfer news: The latest rumors and trades in Major League Soccer

D.C. United is targeting Inter Milan’s Gary Medel, according to the Washington Post .

The Chile international has one year remaining on his contract with Inter, and speculation has increased that the 30-year-old will depart the club. Boca Juniors, Tigres and Trabzonspor have also been credited with an interest in the Chile captain.

The Seattle Soundes landed Victor Rodriguez this week, but are still chasing Derlis Gonzalez, though the deal is not done yet according to ESPN .

Dynamo Kiev, the club Gonzalez plays for currently, is holding out for a higher offer from Seattle, with the MLS side having a very short window left to get a deal done.

Chicago Fire attacker David Accam could soon find himself in the Bundesliga with Hannover 96, according to Kicker .

Goal reported that the 26-year-old has requested a transfer , and the newly-promoted side are hoping to sign the Ghanaian before the Bundesliga season kicks off.

.D.C. United is in serious talks to sign former LA Galaxy midfielder Nigel de Jong, according to the Washington Post .

De Jong is reportedly on his way out with Galatasaray and the MLS outfit would like to bring him in on a designated player contract.

MLS TEAMS SHOW CORONA INTEREST

View photos Joe Corona USA 07012017 More

Multiple MLS teams have shown an interest in United States national team and Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona, according to The Washington Post 's Steven Goff .

The 27-year-old Corona is entering the last year of his contract with Xolos and is not on the MLS Allocation List, meaning any team can make an offer to sign him.

CHELSEA MONITORING TABLA

View photos Ballou Tabla Montreal Impact More

Chelsea is among several European clubs keeping an eye on Montreal Impact winger Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla, according to ESPNFC .

The 18-year-old striker was recommended to the Premier League side by his mentor Didier Drogba, who is also from the Ivory Coast and played for the Impact.

Tabla has been one of the brightest stars in MLS this season, scoring in his first league start in April and making 18 first-team appearances so far.

ZLATAN TO SIGN NEW MAN UTD DEAL

View photos Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United More

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has turned down an offer from the LA Galaxy and plans to sign a new deal with Manchester United, The Sun reports.

Currently recovering from knee surgery, the 35-year-old striker declined an MLS contract that would have paid him £6 million a year in favor of a short-term deal at Old Trafford.

FC DALLAS INTERESTED IN SANCHEZ

View photos Oscar Pareja FC Dallas MLS More

FC Dallas is looking to sign Honduran defender Carlos Sanchez, according to Diez .

The 26-year-old Honduras Progreso left back would be brought in to compete with Maynor Figueroa or allow his 34-year-old countryman to play center back more frequently.

GALAXY IN TALKS WITH ZLATAN

View photos Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United More

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in discussions with the LA Galaxy over a deal that would make him the highest paid player in Major League Soccer, according to The Mirror.

Though the 35-year-old Swede is coming off a major knee injury and won't be ready to play until the fall at the earliest, the Galaxy are said to be offering the striker a salary of $7.7 million.

GUINGAMP BID $3M FOR ACCAM

View photos David Accam Chicago Fire More

Ligue 1 side Guingamp has bid $3 million for Chicago Fire attacker David Accam, according to Yahoo Sport France .

The 26-year-old Ghana international is enjoying a career year in MLS, having recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 17 matches for the first-place Fire.

ORLANDO CITY DROP INTEREST IN QUINTERO

View photos Juan Fernando Quintero - Porto More

The Chicago Fire are clear favorites to sign Colombia international Juan Fernando Quintero after Orlando City dropped its interest, according to ESPN .

The 24-year-old playmaker, currently at Independiente Medellin on loan from Porto, could reportedly cost up to $7.5 million. It is said that Chicago has Quintero's discovery rights, giving the club the right of first refusal.

TROISI LOOKING AT MLS MOVE

View photos James Troisi, Australia, Confederations Cup, 25062017 More

Australia international James Troisi wants to move to MLS after his contract with Melbourne Victory expired, reports SBS The World Game .

Troisi sparked interest from abroad with a solid showing in the Confederations Cup, and the 29-year-old attacker is currently in New York hoping to lock up a move to a MLS club.

BENFICA REJECTS CREW MURILLO BID

View photos Zamora striker Jhon Murillo More

The Columbus Crew have seen a $2.5 million bid for Benfica attacker Jhon Murillo rejected, according to zerozero.pt.

The 22-year-old has not yet played for Benfica and has been on loan at Portuguese top-flight side Tondela the past two seasons. Benfica does reportedly want to sell the Venezuela international, but the Crew must up their bid to secure the former Zamora star.

PRICE TAG DETERRED GALAXY FROM GIGNAC

View photos Andre-Pierre Gignac Tigres More

LA Galaxy directors flew to Marseille to meet with Andre-Pierre Gignac but were put off by the money the move would require between the transfer fee and his salary, according to a L'Equipe journalist.

That means Gignac could extend his contract with Tigres, France Football previously reported. The forward's contract with Los Felinos expires in June 2018 and, while the report says the Galaxy would've been his first choice, staying in Monterrey is preferable to a move to China.

DCU SIGNS BOLIVIAN FORWARD MIRANDA

View photos Bruno Miranda More

D.C. United has signed Bolivian forward Bruno Miranda on loan from Universidad de Chile, according to La Tercera .

The 19-year-old, who has one cap for Bolivia, reportedly has joined United on an 18-month loan with an option to buy.

RSL MAKES JORQUERA OFFER

View photos Cristobal Jorquera Parma More

Real Salt Lake has made an $800,000 offer for Bursaspor attacker Cristobal Jorquera, according to Fanatik.com .

The 28-year-old Chilean is reportedly interested in moving to MLS, and would accept the offer if the Turkish club is keen on selling.

ZIMMERMAN WANTED BY HOFFENHEIM

View photos Walker Zimmerman FC Dallas MLS 090316.jpg More

FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman is wanted by German club Hoffenheim, according to a report in Metro.us

Hoffenheim finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season, meaning Zimmerman could be stepping into Champions League football if he makes the move, with the rumored price for his services seemingly set at $1.5 million.

LAFC CLOSE TO SNEIJDER DEAL

View photos Galatasaray Fenerbahce Sneijder 04232017 STSL More

Los Angeles FC is close to agreeing to a two-year deal with Galatasaray playmaker Wesley Sneijder, ESPNFC reports.

The 33-year-old would become the first designated player signing for the MLS expansion franchise, which will debut in the 2018 season.

Sneijder, who has 12 months remaining on his current contract, would remain with Galatasaray until reporting for MLS preseason in January.

IBRAHIMOVIC LINKED TO ATLETICO

View photos Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United EFL Cup 26022017 More

MLS fans hoping Zlatan Ibrahimovic would make his way to the United States in 2018 got some worrisome news on Monday amid a fresh report linking the Swedish star to one of Europe's top teams.

According to Spanish outlet Sport , Atletico Madrid is interested in signing Ibrahimovic in January. Ibrahimovic recently returned to Manchester to continue his rehabilitation from ACL surgery at Manchester United's training facility, and the Sport report suggests Ibrahimovic could be an option for the Red Devils in January if his rehab goes well.

Ibrahimovic has been linked to the LA Galaxy since the winter, and before his injury he was considered a possibility for the Galaxy this summer.

IMPACT AGREE TO $5M CERUTTI FEE

View photos Adrián Cubas Ezequiel Cerutti Boca San Lorenzo Supercopa Argentina More

The Montreal Impact have agreed to a $5 million transfer fee for San Lorenzo forward Ezequiel Cerutti, according to TyC Sports ' Cesar Luis Merlo .

The 25-year-old would become the fifth Argentine on Montreal's roster, joining Hernan Bernardello, Victor Cabrera, Ignacio Piatti and Andres Romero.

LAFC AMONG CLUBS EYEING VOM STEEG

View photos LAFC logo More

Los Angeles FC, Toronto FC and Minnesota United are interested in signing U.S. Under-20 national team goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg, according to the Rheinische Post .

Vom Steeg spent the 2016-17 campaign with second-tier German side Fortuna Dusseldorf but will be a free agent once his contract expires Friday. While the former UC Santa Barbara shot-stopper has drawn MLS interest, he reportedly would prefer to stay in Germany.