The MLS Wrap: Diego Valeri making MVP case and more

Major League Soccer's MVP race has felt like a foregone conclusion for some time. David Villa has been putting together a season even better than he had in 2016 when he won MVP honors, and with New York City FC looking like a serious title contender, it was tough to see anyone posing a real threat to Villa winning the award again.

A new challenger has emerged though, and he delivered his latest case for consideration on Villa's own home turf to boost his MVP candidacy.

Diego Valeri's winning goal in Portland's 1-0 victory over NYCFC on Saturday wasn't close to being the most impressive of the 17 he has scored this season, but that goal and his efforts in the win illustrated why he is has catapulted to the front of the line among serious challengers to Villa's MVP reign.

"He’s been in the league five years and he’s produced every single year, but this is his best year in his MLS career," Timbers coach Caleb Porter told Goal. "He’s always been considered a top player, but what he’s doing for our team, and what he’s doing in terms of production, we can’t lose sight of how hard he’s working. We’re trying to be a team that presses from the front and you can’t do that unless your 10 presses."

Valeri's first-half goal was him at his clinical best, but it was his defensive work in neutralizing Andrea Pirlo that was easy to miss, the kind of work he has been doing all season.

“Not only did he score, but he took away one of their best players in the buildup defensively, and that’s what makes him so valuable," Porter said. "He’s not a luxury guy that just walks around. He’s a guy that will work both sides of the ball. He’s a guy that can score. In our system, he’s the one who makes us go."

Valeri credits his ability to stay healthy for the past two seasons with helping him find a good rhythm and understanding of Portland's system. A torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2014 season set him back, though he recovered enough in 2015 to help the Timbers win the MLS Cup title.

"It helped me to go through last year and have a good year physically and not have any problems,” Valeri said. “It’s helped me getting to know my teammates, and understanding my role. With the quality this team has, it helps me play well.”

Being fully healthy has helped him step up the defensive side of his game, while the arrival of Sebastian Blanco and continued improvement of Darlington Nagbe have helped give Valeri the midfield support he needs to provide a consistent threat.

The result has been a career year that has seen Valeri score a career-high 17 goals, a total that currently tied for the second most in the league, and his goal against NYCFC marked his seventh straight match with a goal, tying the league record.

View photos GFX Diego Valeri Stats 09112017 More

Valeri's recent goal streak has come just as the Timbers have been forced to be without star striker Fanendo Adi, who has missed five straight matches with a hamstring injury. During that stretch, the Timbers have compiled a 5-1-2 record that has helped them climb into first place in the fiercely-competitive Western Conference.

Is it enough to help Valeri mount a serious challenge to Villa in the MVP race? He isn't spending much time thinking about that, and says he's simply grateful to even be considered a candidate.

