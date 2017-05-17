Mnyamane optimistic SuperSport United will make history by defending the Nedbank Cup

Mnyamane understands the importance of winning the Nedbank Cup for the second season running, and he feels they are more than capable to achieve that

SuperSport United midfielder Thabo Mnyamane believes they have what it takes to defend the Nedbank Cup this year and return to the Caf Confederation Cup.

“We want to successfully defend our Ke Yona title. We want to be the first team to retain the Cup but that doesn’t mean we should put pressure on ourselves,” Mnyamane told Daily Sun.

Matsatsantsa are in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup and will play Chippa United on Saturday in Port Elizabeth.

They face the same opponents in the league on Wednesday night, and Mnyamane believes the two encounters will be different because of the two clubs' contrasting end-of-season ambitions.

“It might be the same team but the result won’t be the same. We want to get maximum points, hoping to get to the six points needed to finish our season well,” Mnyamane said.

“They are fighting for their lives, they want the three points as much as we do. Both matches are important,” Mnyamane added.

United surprised many by qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup group stages in coach Stuart Baxter’s first continental attempt with them.

They are eager to go back to the competition next year by clinching the Nedbank Cup.

“We are looking to play in Africa again next season and can’t ignore that winning the cup that will get us there,” Mnyamane said.