Mo'unga called into All Blacks squad for Bledisloe Cup rubber

Injuries have forced New Zealand to call up Richie Mo'unga for their Bledisloe Cup finale against the Wallabies.

The All Blacks face the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, New Zealand having already won the trophy courtesy of their victories in Sydney and Dunedin in August.

And Crusaders fly-half Mo'unga could feature having been brought in as cover due to the head knock sustained by Beauden Barrett in the Rugby Championship finale with South Africa and Nehe Milner-Skudder's season-ending shoulder injury.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu stays with the squad in place of Luke Romano, whose wife recently gave birth. Matt Todd remains with the squad but Brodie Retallick will not travel due to personal reasons.

New Zealand squad:

Forwards: Wyatt Crockett, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Dane Coles, Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Matt Todd.



Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo, David Havili, Damian McKenzie.