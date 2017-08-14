Mo Farah is beatable, there is life after Usain Bolt and London 2017 proved athletics is still a huge draw

The World Athletics Championships concluded in London this weekend with the sport seeing two of its icons end their careers in heartbreak.

Neither Mo Farah nor Usain Bolt could add to their extensive gold medal hauls but both men will be able to look back on their careers with fondness.

Athletics now enters a new era without its two most recognisable faces. How will it cope?

Here are five things we learned about the sport from the championships in London…

There is life after Bolt – Bit it might not be from Jamaica

Jamaica, anchored by Bolt, have won the last two Olympic 4x100m relay titles and also won the world crown in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. But, as the 30-year-old fell to the track clutching his hamstring on Saturday, their dominance was ended along with Bolt's career ahead of his planned retirement. Great Britain and America tussled for the victory, with the hosts prevailing, and it could be the same in the individual 100m and 200m. Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (200m) and Reece Prescod (100m) reached the finals and if Adam Gemili is over his injury problems the British guys could cash in.

Farah is not unbeatable

It has taken a while - 2,176 days - but the chasing pack finally worked out how to beat Sir Mo Farah. Saturday's defeat to Ethiopia's Muktar Edris was his first in a major championships since losing out in the 10,000m to Ibrahim Jeilan at the World Championships in 2011. Farah was boxed in and unable to make up the distance, admitting he tried everything to keep up with the trio of Ethiopians who worked together to get Edris the gold. It was not the end of his track career Farah wanted but he can't win them all.

View photos (Getty) More

Relay Redemption

At the previous three World Championships and at the 2012 Olympics Great Britain's men's 4x100m relay squad failed to get the baton around. At the Rio Olympics they finished fifth and few were tipping them to gatecrash the top of the podium on Saturday night. They were certainly in medal contention but blistering legs from CJ Ujah and Adam Gemili put the hosts in the lead. Danny Talbot consolidated that before Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake got his nose ahead of Christian Coleman on the line.

View photos Britain's relay team deserve their success (Getty) More

Athletics is still a draw

The legacy of 2012 still lives on with a packed house for almost every session at the World Championships. It followed on from the World Para Athletics Championships where 300,000 tickets were sold - a record for the championships. Athletics and its stars are still a draw for the British public, who have flocked to Stratford - despite their booing of Justin Gatlin. Lord Coe has not ruled out the championships coming back in the near future while it could return in 2019 with the World Para Athletics.

Read More