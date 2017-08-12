Mo Farah - men's 5,000m final: What time does it start, where can I watch and is it Mo's last-ever track race?

Mo Farah is favourite to take gold in the men's 5,000m final: Getty

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is looking to claim gold in Saturday night’s men’s 5,000m final at the World Athletics Championships ahead of his retirement later this month.

The Briton is on course for a golden double at the Championships after securing victory in the 10,000m final last weekend.

The 34-year-old cruised through to this evening’s final after finishing second in 13 minutes 30.18 seconds in Thursday’s heat.

Farah retires from the sport at the end of August after the Diamond League final in Zurich.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time does it start?

The final of the men’s 5,000m final is due to begin at 8.20pm on Saturday 12 August.

Where can I watch it?

The race will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 6.30pm

Is this Mo’s last race?

No. Although this is Farah’s last major track race, he’ll be competing at the Birmingham Grand Prix on 20 August before bowing out in Zurich in the Diamond League final on 24 August.

What's the latest?

The Briton heads into tonight’s race as favourite to take gold having already won the 10,000m - Great Britain's only medal of the championships so far - to defend the title he won in 2013 and 2015.

He finished second in Thursday's 5,000m heat in 13 minutes 30.18 seconds, behind Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

What’s been said?

"Those boys are coming for me - they are hungry," said Farah.

"You could see in the heat, they wanted to prove a point and show me."

He added: "The 10k did take a lot out of me and I'm a little beaten up but I'm okay. The knee's alright, the body is a bit tired - that's all.”

Odds

Mo Farah to win gold: 2/5

Yomif Kejelcha to win gold: 6/1

Muktar Edris to win gold: 6/1

