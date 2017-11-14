Mo Farah receives knighthood from the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Sir Mo Farah has officially received his knighthood.

The four-time Olympic champion was honoured at Buckingham Palace for his services to athletics on Tuesday.

Sir Mo, who called time on his track career at the end of the summer, is moving back to London from the United States to concentrate on running road marathons.

On the news of the knighthood Sir Mo said: "I'm so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight."

Delia Smith, who will become a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to cookery, was also schedule at the palace on Tuesday.

Rosa Monckton, a friend of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was set to be made an MBE for voluntary and charitable services to people with learning difficulties and their families in the UK and abroad.

Model Erin O'Connor (MBE for services to fashion and charity) and actress Patricia Hodge (OBE for services to drama) are also in line for honours.



