Mo Farah splits with coach Alberto Salazar but denies it's due to doping allegations

Mo Farah has split with long-time coach Alberto Salazar due his desire to return to the United Kingdom with his family, the four-time Olympic gold medallist has announced.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, 34-year-old Farah confirmed his intentions to return to London as he embarks on a new chapter in his career in marathon running, and he insisted that the decision had nothing to do with the doping allegations that have been made against Salazar.

“I'm not leaving the Nike Oregon Project and Alberto Salazar because of the doping allegations,” Farah said.

“This situation has been going on for over two years, if I was going to leave because of that I would have done.

“As I've always said, I am (a) firm believer in clean sport and I strongly believe that anyone who breaks the rules should be punished.

“If Alberto had crossed the line I would be out the door but USADA has not charged him with anything. If I had ever had any reason to doubt Alberto, I would not have stood by him all this time.”

Salazar was accused of administering banned supplements to athletes at the Nike Oregon Project, a claim that he strongly denied, The Sunday Times reported the allegations, and claimed that the evidence came from a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency [Usada] report.

The accusations led to Farah facing uncomfortable questions, particularly in the build-up to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where he won gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, backing up his triumphs at London 2012.

Along with his Olympic ‘Double-Double’, Farah has also won six World Championship golds, along with two silver medals, and is widely considered as one of Britain’s greatest ever athletes – something that he credits Salazar with helping him to become.

However, the Somalia-born Farah stressed that he wants to return back to London in order to spend more time with his family, and he will embark on a new relationship with Gary Lough, the former coach and current husband of Paula Ratcliffe. Having returned to the capital in the summer for the 2017 World Athletics Championships – where Farah won gold in the 10,000m and silver in the 5,000m – he admitted that it gave him the idea of moving back to London for good.