Mo Farah splits with coach Alberto Salazar ahead of move back to London

Mo Farah (left) will join up with Gary Lough once the athlete reloactes in London following his split from his long-term coach Alberto Salazar - Action Images

Mo Farah has finally confirmed he is to split from his coach Alberto Salazar – but denied the move is related to ongoing anti-doping allegations hanging over the American coach.

Farah has stuck by Salazar since a series of drug allegations first surfaced two years ago, repeatedly refusing to ditch the man who transformed him into a world-beater since moving to the United States six years ago.

However, having retired from the track this summer and set to try his luck over the marathon next year, the four-time Olympic champion has announced that he plans to move back to Britain and link up with Gary Lough, who coached his wife Paula Radcliffe to the marathon world record.

“I'm not leaving the Nike Oregon Project and Alberto Salazar because of the doping allegations,” Farah told The Sun.

“This situation has been going on for over two years, if I was going to leave because of that I would have done.

“As I've always said, I am firm believer in clean sport and I strongly believe that anyone who breaks the rules should be punished. If Alberto had crossed the line I would be out the door but Usada US Anti-Doping Agency] has not charged him with anything. If I had ever had any reason to doubt Alberto, I would not have stood by him all this time.

Salazar guided Farah and Galen Rupp (left) to gold and silver in the 10,000 metres at London 2012 Credit: PA More