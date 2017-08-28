Moeen Ali's sparkling innings puts England on the front foot against West Indies

Another decisive contribution from Moeen Ali in what is proving to be a golden summer for the all-rounder manoeuvred England into a winning position on the fourth day of an intriguing second Test against West Indies.

The tourists, who will start the final day on five without loss in pursuit of 322 for victory, will believe they can still pull off the chase to level the series at 1-1 heading into next week’s final Test at Lord’s.

However, Moeen’s sparkling innings of 84, one of five half-centuries on a day that saw England declare on 490 for eight, felt like a match-defining intervention.

View photos West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite survives a confiedent appeal by the England fielders (Getty) More

Against South Africa earlier this summer, Moeen had produced one of the best all-round performances in history when he became only the second Englishman behind Ian Botham to take at least 25 wickets and score more than 250 runs in a single Test series.

He had made a quiet start to this one against West Indies, taking three wickets and dismissed for a duck in his only innings of the first Test at Edgbaston.

However, the 30-year-old came to the fore once more here in Leeds when his team needed him the most.

England were leading by just 143 when their No8 arrived at the crease midway through the afternoon session.

It came during a spell of three wickets in five overs from the spin of Roston Chase that saw Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow depart to leave England struggling on 327 for seven, a lead of 158.

View photos Ali celebrates his half century (Getty) More

To say the match was in the balance at that stage was an understatement.

With Moeen the last of the recognised batsmen alongside Chris Woakes, England were in danger of throwing this Test away.

But by the time he departed an hour after tea, the advantage had stretched to 275.

At tea, with Joe Root’s team on 357 for seven, that lead had been 188.

But it was Moeen’s blistering 61 from 64 balls at the start of the evening session during a 117-run eighth-wicket stand with Woakes that swung the momentum of this contest firmly in the hosts’ favour.

View photos Roston Chase celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow (Getty) More

Read More