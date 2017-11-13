Moeen Ali confirms he is fit again with Ashes series looming: 'I’m pretty much back to normal'

England’s off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali confirmed he is fit again after his left side-strain, but he did not do so at the England team’s apartments in this tropical city, or at the Tony Ireland stadium where they play a four-day game against the Cricket Australia XI. Hotel, ground and airport: these are the normal venues for touring cricketers.

Moeen, however, was speaking at the Billabong Sanctuary south of Townsville, for a light-hearted change ahead of an intense Ashes series. The wildlife park is a few kilometres south of Townsville off Bruce Highway, where the land is light green and little but eucalypts, and where the road signs hint at this country’s size: “Rockhampton 707” and “Brisbane 1368” as well as the warning: “Cattle on Highway north of Alligator Creek”.

“I threw a ball and I could feel it straight away,” Moeen said about the damage he did when warming up in Perth. “I just thought it was a little bruising or whatever. But we went through the tests and stuff and there were certain movements I couldn’t do, so they said it was a slight side-strain and when we had the scan it was exactly that. I threw 20-odd balls the other day and was fine. I’m pretty much back to normal again.”

James Anderson had been listed to attend, along with Moeen, this promotion of the Ashes series (nothing could promote England’s game against the CA XI, so weak are Cadets Anonynous). Koalas would be cuddled, crocodiles fed. Alastair Cook, however, appeared instead of Anderson, presumably because the Australian media would have had a field-day if one of the rapidly diminishing band of England’s fit pace bowlers had turned up. The outing would have been turned into a contest between Australia’s crocs and England’s crocks.

