Moeen Ali given out stumped in first umpiring controversy of Ashes series as questions are asked of bulging line
Meticulous planning goes into an Ashes series but England did not foresee the role of a paintbrush and a tin of whitewash in their potential downfall in the first Test.
The decision to give Moeen Ali out stumped for 40 was the first umpiring controversy of the series with replays from different angles proving inconclusive, but the days of giving the batsman the benefit of the doubt are disappearing in the DRS era. Third umpire Chris Gaffaney felt there was not enough evidence to prove Moeen’s boot had not quite crept back inside the crease.
Where England will be angry is the fact the line on the popping crease was bulging due to careless running repairs by the groundstaff. The painted line was thicker on the cut pitch than it was either side which meant Moeen had a few more millimetres to move his foot back to get something back in his crease. It made the crucial difference in a pivotal dismissal. England were 155 for five, 129 runs ahead with Moeen and Jonny Bairstow together for 13 overs and rebuilding.
Moeen had put in a big stride forward but Lyon beat the edge and he could not shift his weight back quick enough before Tim Paine had smartly removed the bails. A batsman has to have some part of the foot over the line to be deemed in and Gaffaney looked at several angles, zooming in on the popping crease as well as checking stump cam from behind the batsman.
It was a very tight call. Moeen looked confident he was in the clear, and the Australian team also appeared to expect him to be given not out as the replays were shown on the big screen. “"I disagree with that decision," said Michael Clarke said on Channel 9. "I thought he had something behind the line and I thought the benefit of the doubt had to go to the batsman.”
There is nothing in the laws of cricket to cover the thickness of the line, only the size of the popping crease itself which is not really checked once a match is ongoing. The problem for the groundsman is that the batsmen’s spikes often rub out the line meaning it needs repainting. White paint can seep into the tiny divots and scuffs on the crease caused by bowlers and batsmen, so the line becomes thicker. It appears to have happened at the Gabba where bowlers have complained about footholes throughout the match. "I think it was fair (decision), it was obviously very tight,” said Michael Vaughan. “I also reckon it's the thickest crease line I've ever seen.”