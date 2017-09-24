Moeen Ali hits sensational century as England beat West Indies to build an unassailable 2-0 lead in one-day series

Moeen Ali’s explosive century set up a 124-run win that gives England an unassailable 2-0 lead in this one-day series against West Indies.

That the margin of victory was so convincing despite a brutal knock of 94 from Chris Gayle shows just how remarkable Moeen’s innings was.

In all the all-rounder struck eight sixes in 14 balls as he reached his hundred in 53 deliveries, the second-quickest for England in ODIs.

Even more astonishing was the manner that Moeen powered his way from 50 to 100 in just 12 balls – the fastest anyone has ever achieved that feat in one-day international history.

Moeen’s pyrotechnics helped Eoin Morgan’s side post a record ODI total on this ground of 369 for nine.

Even with the fit-again Gayle in such ominous form after recovering from a hamstring injury, West Indies still fell well short of their target of 370 for victory in this third match of the series.

They will now have to win the final two ODIs at The Oval and Southampton this week if they are to square it up at 2-2.

England had been looking at a total of around 400 at the 30-over mark when Joe Root and Ben Stokes’ 132-run stand was in full flow.

However, a collapse of three for 11 in 18 balls saw the hosts slip from 206 for three to 217 for six.

Stokes was the first of those to fall, smashing Rovman Powell’s medium pace straight to Evin Lewis at deep cover.

The Durham all-rounder’s 73 from 63 balls was a tremendous knock, containing as it did five fours and three sixes.

It’s just that even Stokes was upstaged by what was to come from Moeen.

Before that pulsating rescue act began, England also lost Jos Buttler for two, the wicketkeeper edging a fine Miguel Cummins delivery behind.

Root then followed, Cummins trapping England’s Test captain lbw to bring West Indies right back into this contest.

Root’s latest star turn was his 12th 50-plus score from 24 international innings so far this summer.

But his dismissal reset England’s ambitions given they had just four wickets left and Chris Woakes and Moeen at the crease with 15.4 overs left.

Nobody could have predicted the carnage that was to come when the pair guided their team to 276 for six by the end of the 44th over.

Their partnership at that stage was a very useful 59. But another fifty were to come in the next two overs, a passage of play that saw Moeen reach his half-century with successive sixes off Cummins.

