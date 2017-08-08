Moeen Ali reveals moment that changed fourth and final Test and inspire England to series win over South Africa

In sport, it is often the little details that make the biggest difference. So, it should come as no surprise that an opportune toilet break held the key to the victory at Old Trafford that sealed England’s first home series win against South Africa in 19 years.

Moeen Ali’s astounding performance, the all-rounder becoming the first man to take 25 wickets and score 250 runs in a four-Test series, proved the deciding factor between the teams.

However, it is Saqlain Mushtaq, England’s spin-bowling coach, who has been the biggest influence on Moeen these past few months.

Saqlain, the former Pakistan off-spinner who took 208 wickets during his 49-Test career, has helped Moeen take his bowling to another level since last winter’s tour of India, where the 30-year-old struggled to make an impact despite helpful conditions, taking just 10 wickets at an average of 64.90.

It was Saqlain’s advice to Moeen during a quick dash back to the dressing-room for a comfort break that resulted in England breaking Hashim Amla’s resistance on the final day in Manchester just when the South African was approaching a 27th Test hundred and starting to make the home side nervous that he could orchestrate a successful chase of 380.

Amla’s 123-run stand with Faf Du Plessis, his captain, took South Africa to within 217 runs of their target with seven wickets in hand.

But a change of field from Moeen when he returned and a smart review by England saw Amla trapped in his crease lbw.

It proved the key moment of an absorbing final day and set the home side on their way to a 177-run win that sealed a 3-1 series triumph.

“I needed the toilet really bad and then I spoke to Saqqy,” revealed Moeen. “He came and had a chat for two minutes and he helped me with my field placings. I put in a silly point. I’m not sure if that made a massive difference but maybe put something in the batter’s mind in terms of going forward. I bowled a little shorter and he went back.

“There is always something new with Saqqy. He is brilliant with my mindset. Also, he has found a few variations in my bowling which hopefully I can work on and get them ready. He has been fantastic, it is more of a mental thing.”

Saqlain first linked up with England for last summer’s Old Trafford Test against Pakistan and then for most of the winter in Bangladesh and India, missing the last two Tests at Mumbai and Chennai.

He still only works with England on a part-time basis. But such has been his impact on Moeen’s bowling it is understood he will join the squad for the entire Ashes series in Australia this winter.

