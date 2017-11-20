Moeen Ali set to bat at No.6 for England in Ben Stokes' absence during Ashes

Moeen Ali of England leaves the field after being dismissed during the fourth day of the 2nd Investec Test match between England and the West Indies at Headingley cricket ground on August 28, 2017 - Getty Images Europe

Moeen Ali is set to fill the shoes of Ben Stokes at no 6 in the England batting order with Jonny Bairstow given the task of leading tailend resistance.

It had been thought that the England batsmen in the lower middle order would shift up one place in the absence of Stokes meaning Bairstow would bat six, and Moeen seven.

But even though he has had little time in the middle on tour so far England believe Moeen’s best position will be six where he can either counter attack or play a more patient rebuilding role.

Bairstow is an excellent farmer of the strike with tailenders and England know how important that role is in Australia following the last series here when Brad Haddin saved many lost causes for Australia.

England are hoping for Jonny Bairstow to perform the role Brad Haddin did so well for Australia Credit: AFP/Getty Images More

Moeen knows he will be be tested by the short ball with Australia feeling he has a weakness against the bouncer. He has got out several times playing short pitched bowling, more down to lacking conviction in his shots rather than a fear of getting hurt. A technical fault, rather than mental, is one that can at least be worked on in the nets.