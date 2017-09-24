Moeen 'just had a slog' in breathtaking century

West Indies were on the end of a fierce Moeen Ali assault in Bristol, where the all-rounder made a 53-ball hundred.

Moeen Ali said he "just had a slog and everything seemed to come off" after smashing a blistering century in England's 124-run one-day international drubbing of West Indies.

All-rounder put on a show in Bristol on Sunday, blasting a 53-ball hundred to get England up to a gigantic total of 369-9 after half-centuries from Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (73).

Moeen made 102 off only 57 deliveries, the second-quickest ODI hundred by an England player, and set a world record by taking only 12 balls to reach three figures after passing 50.

He hammered seven sixes in an astonishing onslaught and although Chris Gayle produced some fireworks with a quickfire 94, the Windies could only muster 245 in reply to go 2-0 down with two matches to play after Liam Plunkett's (5-52) maiden five-wicket ODI haul.

The modest Moeen said: "As a kid [sixes] were a regular thing, but only playing first-class and international cricket, I never saw myself as that sort of player,

"But the ground wasn't the biggest and I felt like they bowled a little bit in the slot. I just had a slog really, everything seemed to come off, I tried to watch the ball, keep my shape and really go for it.

"I felt Rooty and Stokesy did a fantastic job for us. I thought we were in a bit of trouble, then we lost those three wickets and we both had to rebuild a bit.

"But I felt like we got to a situation around 42 overs when we were in a decent position and it was time to press the button. In the end [Woakes] was giving me one every ball because I felt like I was in the zone and everything was coming off."

Windies captain Jason Holder did not think the tourists did themselves any favours with the way they bowled at Moeen.

The all-rounder said: "They bat deep. [Moeen] has played a special innings. I think we didn't execute our plans towards him and he was able to capitalise on the dimensions of the ground.

"It's a small ground and he backed himself to clear it. We didn't field well, we were a just bit sloppy, a couple of misfields and dropped chances."