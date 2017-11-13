Moeen declares himself fit ahead of first Ashes Test

England have received a boost ahead of their final warm-up match for the Ashes, with Moeen Ali stating he is ready for selection.

Moeen Ali has declared himself fit ahead of England's final Ashes warm-up match after recovering from a side strain.

All-rounder Moeen missed the first two tour games due to the issue, which he suffered during a training session at the start of the month.

However, the 30-year-old is available for selection for the four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI, which begins in Townsville on Wednesday, and is confident of being ready for the first Test against Australia from November 23.

"I am good. Just a slight strain on my side from throwing, but I'm good," Moeen said.

"It is a bit frustrating obviously, not playing, but also not a bad thing. You get a lot more work done than everybody else behind the scenes.

"I feel like I am ready to play. I can't wait to spend time in the field. We have got four days of, hopefully, good cricket.

"I can get a bit of game time in my system and then ready to play, hopefully, at the Gabba."

