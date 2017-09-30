Moeen: England can win in Australia without Stokes

Ben Stokes has been a crucial cog in England's side, but Moeen Ali believes his exclusion from the Ashes would not end their hopes.

Moeen Ali believes England can still enjoy a successful Ashes tour of Australia even if influential all-rounder Ben Stokes is not available.

Stokes is under investigation by Somerset and Avon Police, after being arrested and subsequently released without charge following an incident in the early hours of Monday morning in Bristol.

The 26-year-old is suspected of causing actual bodily harm, with British newspaper the Sun publishing a video on Wednesday purported to show Stokes knocking two men to the ground during an altercation.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have indefinitely suspended Stokes and Alex Hales, who was also present, while the Durham man also suffered fractures to his right hand, although he is expected to be fit for the start of the Ashes.

However, his inclusion on the tour remains in serious doubt, with Moeen making no bones about his importance to the side.

"We all know how good a cricketer he is and what he can bring to the table," Moeen told reporters.

"He's one of the main players we have. It'd be great to have him out there but we'll see what happens."

Asked if England believed they could win without Stokes, Moeen replied: "Yes, otherwise I feel there's no point in going out there.

"If he's not there, we're going to have to play well without him. But I definitely feel we can still win."

England are due to fly out to Australia at the end of October. The first Ashes Test in Brisbane begins on November 23.