The Ashes: Moeen and Finn to undergo scans

England have injury concerns over Moeen Ali and Steven Finn just three weeks before the Ashes series gets under way.

Moeen has been troubled by a side injury and the all-rounder will undergo a scan on Friday to discover the extent of the damage.

Paceman Finn, a late addition to the squad with doubts over when Ben Stokes can play a part against Australia, injured his knee during a practice session in Perth.

Moeen and Finn, who will also undergo a scan, are set to miss England's first match of the tour this weekend – a two-day game against Western Australia at the WACA.

England can ill afford to lose Moeen, their first-choice spinner who can be a match-winner with both bat and ball.

The first Ashes Test starts at the Gabba on November 23.