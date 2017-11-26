Moeen: I was rubbish

Moeen Ali said his bowling was "rubbish" as Australia closed in on a crushing victory over England in the first Ashes Test and refused to criticise third umpire Chris Gaffaney for his controversial dismissal.

The spinner failed to trouble David Warner (60) and Cameron Bancroft (51) in the four overs he bowled in an evening session which ended with Australia 114-0, needing only 56 to take a series lead on day five at the Gabba.

Fellow tweaker Nathan Lyon was far more effective as England crumbled to 195 all out, captain Joe Root (51) the only batsman to make a half-century, and Moeen knows he did not do himself justice with the ball.

READ MORE: Australia poised for crushing first-Test victory over England

READ MORE: Gabba hundred one of my best, insists Smith

READ MORE: Broad allays Anderson injury concerns

"As a team we've played okay in bits. I ripped the finger it in the first innings after 15 overs. In the first innings I couldn't grip the ball that much, today was better but I was rubbish." he told Test Match Special.

"To have no wickets today was disappointing.

"It's been a disappointing day. It's cricket. Australia don't really lose here. In the first couple of days we played quite well. The Steve Smith innings - we found it difficult to get him out."

Moeen had earlier been given out stumped in contentious fashion, Gaffaney ruling that his foot was not behind the line in a marginal call after the left-hander was deceived by Lyon (3-67) and Tim Paine whipped off the bails in a flash.

All-rounder Moeen looked well set on 40 before being sent on his way, but took the verdict on the chin amid talk of the line being painted thicker than usual.

"We came out thinking today to bat as long as we can. Regarding my wicket, you have to respect the umpires. One angle it looked out and another angle it looked not out," he added.