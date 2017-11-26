Moeen stumped in tight call at Gabba

Tim Paine stumped Moeen Ali, who was given out in an extremely tight call during the first Ashes Test.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was given out stumped in a somewhat controversial decision during day four of the first Ashes Test against Australia.

In a crucial partnership with Jonny Bairstow, Moeen was stumped by Tim Paine off the bowling of Nathan Lyon at the Gabba on Sunday.

The decision was sent upstairs and Moeen was given out for 40 in an extremely tight call.

Numerous replays and angles were looked at before the decision was made, one that former Australia captain Michael Clarke – working for Channel 9 – felt was incorrect.

Paine – playing his first Test since 2010 and in the team for his glove work – did well to whip off the bails to give Lyon his third wicket.

It left England at 155-6 in their second innings, a lead of 129 runs.