Moeti: Orlando Pirates need to compete in Caf tournaments if they want an influence in Bafana Bafana

The Buccaneers dominated the Bafana squad after the team reached the 2013 Caf Champions League final as well as the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final

Legendary Orlando Pirates midfielder John Moeti says the team needs to get back to competing in CAF tournaments if they want an influence in the national side.

The retired midfielder was speaking after one Bucs player, Wayne Sandilands, was included in the South Africa squad ahead of two back-to-back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

"A good number of Pirates players from the team that won the Champions League in 1995 played a huge role in Bafana," Moeti told Sowetan.

Sandilands' Bucs team-mate Abbubaker Mobara received a Bafana call-up for the clashes against Cape Verde two months ago, but he was not included in the latest squad by South Africa coach Stuart Baxter.

Bucs are in the process of rebuilding and the process of proving ourselves after enduring a disappointing 2016/17 campaign which saw them finish outside the top eight in the league for the first time in the PSL era.

"So it will boils down to that. We have seen a similar pattern with players from (Mamelodi) Sundowns now making up a significant contingent of the squad," he continued.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face the Lions of Teranga at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday and away on November 14. South Africa can only qualify for the World Cup if they win both games.

Moeti, who is a former Pirates captain, is happy with the team's progress under Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

"They play with better confidence. The only issues is their finishing and defensive stability," the 50-year-old added.

"I think there is progress from what we saw last year," he concluded.