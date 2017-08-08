Mohamed Elneny insists he is staying at Arsenal despite club accepting £10m bid from Leicester City

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has insisted that he is staying at the club this summer after confirming he rejected a move to Leicester City last month.

The Egyptian, who joined the Gunners in the January transfer window in 2016, made just the eight starts last season and didn’t play at all in the club’s final eight games of last season.

With the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin all ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates, it was suggested Elneny would be surplus to requirements having failed to kick on with his career at the Emirates.

He did play the entire 90 minutes in the Community Shield victory over Chelsea at Wembley but that was in the absence of the injured Ramsey.

However, he confirmed following the penalty shootout win that he wanted to stay and fight for his place despite the club accepting a £10m offer from Leicester.

“I am staying at Arsenal this season,” he said after the Community Shield win. “I am 100 per cent focused and will give my best to the club day after day.”

Craig Shakespeare refused to comment when questioned on the failed bid during the Foxes’ preseason tour of Asia last month.