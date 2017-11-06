Mohamed Salah is on fire! - Liverpool teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The England international admitted that the 25-year-old is in an incredible run of form after his brace at the London Stadium in Saturday's league win

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes Mohamed Salah is untouchable at the moment with his goalscoring prowess.

The Egypt international who moved to Anfield from Roma in the summer, increased his season tally to seven English Premier League goals to guide Jurgen Klopp’s men past West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League tie.

Astounded by Salah's run in front of goal, Oxlade-Chamberlain described the Egyptian’s record of 12 goals in all competitions for Reds as an incredible one and hopes he maintains his top form.

“For someone to have that goal return so quickly, settling into a new team as well, is an amazing achievement,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told club website.

“But if you speak to Mo, he’s not carried away, he doesn’t get too excited and he wants to keep doing it. It is credit to him, that’s the kind of guy he is – he wants to always achieve more.

“We need that in the team. So hopefully he can keep doing what he’s been doing and adding the goals.

“But it’s important that all of us around him support with goals as well because there might be a time when he has a few games where he doesn’t score, and we’ve all got to be able to chip in. Mo has been on fire and I hope he can continue that way.”