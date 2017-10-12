Mohamed Salah is the ‘King of Egypt!’ - Liverpool’s Can

The Germany international has hailed the role played by the 25-year-old as helped the Pharaohs seal qualification for next year's showpiece in Russia

Emre Can has tagged Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as the ‘King of Egypt’ following his heroics over the international break.

The former Chelsea winger was instrumental for the Pharaohs, scoring twice in their 2-1 win over Congo to seal a spot in Russia 2018 World Cup after a 17-year absence.

And the Germany internatrional has expressed his delight seeing Salah help his country qualify for the global showpiece.

“It’s crazy. I saw a few videos from the game and how the fans reacted,” Can told club website.

“It was a penalty in the 95th minute.

“I’m very happy for Mo – he is the King of Egypt!”

Can also spoke of the impact Salah has had on the Reds so far this season, saying: "He has done amazing so far. He has scored a lot of goals, he has played brilliantly.

“Off the pitch, he is a very good guy. He is an amazing signing for us and I hope he will score a lot of goals in the next few weeks as well.”

Salah will be looking to continue his impressive form when Liverpool host archrivals Manchester United in their next English Premier League clash on Saturday.