Mohamed Salah likes new role - Liverpool's Klopp on formation switch

The 25-year-old dazzled playing behind Firmino, and the German tactician said he enjoyed switch

Mohamed Salah was moved to a more central role in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over West Ham United, and Jurgen Klopp revealed the winger 'likes' his new position.

Klopp switched from his favourite 4-3-3 formation to a 4-4-2 to offer his oft-maligned defence balance and his attack, more potency on the counter.

In doing so, the German tactician opted for the Egypt international to play as a second striker - a role he excelled in during his time at Roma - to Roberto Firmino.

And the 25-year-old, described by the gaffer as a 'real goal threat', did so fantastically, as his sixth and seventh league strikes helped the Reds to a comprehensive win over the Hammers at the London Stadium.

“He is a real goal threat,” Klopp said after the game.

“He’s an offensive midfield player who is more a striker, that’s true, and he needed to adapt a little bit to the different style.

“He played very often as a second striker at Roma with [Edin] Dzeko. Today he had the position, obviously he likes it. We will see what we make of it.”

