Mohamed Salah uncertain for Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Sevilla

The 25-year-old did not take part in Red’s training on Tuesday due to illness and faces a race against fitness for the Spaniards

Mohamed Salah is uncertain to feature for Liverpool when they lock horns with Sevilla in the Champions League at Anfield.

The Egypt international who was replaced at halftime in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday was absent from first team training as they prepare to face Eduardo Berizzo's men.

“Mohamed Salah missed Liverpool's training session on Tuesday afternoon due to illness,” a statement from Liverpool website read.

"The No.11 was absent as the Reds continued preparations for the opening game of their Champions League group-stage campaign, against Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“Salah reported to Melwood but was sent home as a precaution.”