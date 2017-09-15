Salah beats Messi and Ronaldo to Uefa award

The 25-year-old won the highest number of votes to beat other nominees to the prize

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has won the Uefa Champions League player of the week following an impressive display in the 2-2 draw against Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Egypt international has been in sensational form since his summer move from Roma.

The former Chelsea winger scored a deflected effort in the stalemate against the Red and Whites and has now scored four goals in seven appearances.

The Red’s winger won 51 percent of the vote on Uefa’s website beating strong competition from Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) to win the award.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will welcome Burnley to Anfield and Salah will be looking to continue his impressive run of form.