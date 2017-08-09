Mohammed rues Kano Pillars’ draw vs. Plateau United

Sai Masu Gida striker has expressed his regrets at their home draw with the league leaders last weekend

Kano Pillars’ Adamu Mohammed says they were disappointed following Sunday's disappointing outing against Plateau United at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Mohammed, who watched the game from the stands as he had just resumed training few days prior, believes his side were unlucky not to have claimed maximum points from the league leaders.

“The draw against Plateau United really pained us. We prepared very well for the game and expected a routine win but our opponents had other plans. They frustrated our tactics and defended for the most part of the game. They managed to get a goal and sat on it and when we scored ours we thought we could get another one,” Mohammed told Goal.

“I was not able to play because I had been down with malaria and typhoid and I watched the game with others from the stands. My teammates played very well and deserve to be commended. They were only unfortunate not to get the winning goal because Plateau United’s goalkeeper (Dele Ajiboye) was so good in the match.”

The striker, a Gombe native, further expressed Kano Pillars' determination to beat Gombe United this weekend in Pantami: “We are going to Gombe with a renewed zeal and determination to pick the three points and make amend for our home draw.

"I am from Gombe and a former player of the team but as a professional I will do everything possible to ensure that Pillars win.”

Pillars are currently seventh in the league standings with 48 points from 33 games.