Mohamed Salah is a great player, acknowledges Coutinho

The Egypt international has taken to life in stunning fashion and his teammate is in awe of his abilities

Philippe Coutinho has labelled Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as a great player.

While Coutinho tried to force his way out of Anfield to join Spanish giants Barcelona, the Egypt international arrived in a club record deal.

And he has settled seamlessly in Jurgen Klopp’s side, scoring an impressive 14 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions - a feat that has drawn applause from his Brazilian teammate who fancies a productive partnership with him.

"He's a great player,” Coutinho told Sky Sports.

"Everyone - us and the fans - have been really impressed with the way he's settled in here, the way he's adapted to the team.

"He's a very quick player and he's always trying to move so that he can get into empty space and that makes it easier for whoever has the ball.

"Everything is fully deserved, he's a great bloke, he always trains hard and he's there when we need him.

"I hope to be able to make the best of my chance to play with him and to be able to help the team."

Coutinho will hope Salah continues his amazing form that has seen him net nine top-flight goals when the 25-year-old face his former team Chelsea in Saturday’s English Premier League clash.