Mohlala: Nothing will stop Sundowns from reaching 2017 Caf Champions League semi-finals

Goal spoke to Mohlala about the Brazilians, who revived their Caf Champions League campaign with a win over the Black Dolphins on Wednesday

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lovers Mohlala was impressed with how his former side defeated DR Congo giants AS Vita Club in Kinshasa.

“They did well to control the game. The other thing is that they were able to adapt well despite pressure from Vita. I was impressed with how they were not allowing Vita an opportunity to play especially in the second half,” Mohlala told Goal.

The 3-1 victory revived their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages after their goalless draw with Ethopian outfit St George in their first Group C match.

“It wasn’t surprising because we all know what Sundowns is capable of and the fact that they have their own fans in Africa made things a bit easy for them,” he said.

“This is the second year, they will be playing football without resting in pre-season. Whatever they have been going through, the coach has also gone through that," he added.

“What I can say is that they do have strength to go all the way and do it again. I don’t see anything stopping them from reaching the semi-finals, but they need to be consistent with their performances,” Mohlala concluded.