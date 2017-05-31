Who is Mohun Bagan's Player of the Season?

Mohun Bagan were firmly on course towards their second I-League title in three years but the underdog story of Aizawl FC triumphed well over the Kolkata club and the Mariners had to be content with silverspoon, yet again in the 2016/17 season.



A nine-game unbeaten run greeted the fans with much joy in the beginning of the season but a 2-1 loss to Churchill Brothers in Goa dealt a major blow to the juggernaut in March. On the penultimate gameday, Bagan were incapable of breaching eventual champions Aizawl FC's fortress amidst the hills and that signalled the end of title aspirations - finishing second.



Going into the Federation Cup as holders, the pressure of defending the title seemed to be immense but Sanjoy Sen's boys capitulated in the final against Bengaluru FC after breezing through the group stages and overcoming East Bengal in the semi-finals.



On the Asian stage, Bagan slotted right into Group E of the AFC Cup after seeing off two playoff challenges. Losing against Bengaluru FC and Maziya S&RC of Maldives meant a third-placed finish in group where only the toppers progressed onto the next round.



However, in a season of being runners-up, Mohun Bagan grabbed all the bragging rights in their three meetings with East Bengal in the Kolkata derby. Interestingly, Bengaluru FC turned out to be familiar opponents; six encounters spread twice over all three competitions - winning, losing and drawing all twice!

Goal runs through the top three performers for the Green and Maroons in 2016-17 in descending order...